White Pine Investment CO Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.1% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 55,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 104.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.84. 26,017,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,127,146. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.