White Pine Investment CO Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. 1,742,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.