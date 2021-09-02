Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Shares Up 6.6%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.37 and last traded at $50.22. 7,892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 673,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WLL. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.73.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $147,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,718 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $65,492,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,525,000 after purchasing an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

