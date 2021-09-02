Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP Sells $1,389,797.50 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

WSM opened at $183.25 on Thursday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after buying an additional 425,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth $41,059,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.