Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on FSLR. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded First Solar to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

