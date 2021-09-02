Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.91.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,839 shares of company stock valued at $29,769,702. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $273.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,518.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.96.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.