Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report sales of $1.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 173,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

