Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Million

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will report sales of $1.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. Workhorse Group posted sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year sales of $5.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $6.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $70.95 million, with estimates ranging from $32.50 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 24.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.72. Workhorse Group has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 73,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 173,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workhorse Group (WKHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.