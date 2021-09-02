World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Short Interest Up 22.8% in August

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the July 29th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services stock opened at $32.45 on Thursday. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.11.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts forecast that World Fuel Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

