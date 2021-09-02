Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 856,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 446.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $644,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 13.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 228,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XHR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.