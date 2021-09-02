Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Gap Up to $16.91

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.91, but opened at $17.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 50 shares changing hands.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $746.40 million, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. On average, analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

