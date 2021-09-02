Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,568 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,921 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Xilinx worth $144,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.1% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 19.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 565 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 70,287 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,365 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $154.47 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.71 and a 1 year high of $159.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

