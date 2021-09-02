XinFin Network Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (XDC)

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. One XinFin Network coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges. XinFin Network has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $17.34 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About XinFin Network

XinFin Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,692,074,911 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,074,911 coins. XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org . The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

XinFin Network Coin Trading

