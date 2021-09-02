Xuez Achieves Market Capitalization of $108,628.98 (XUEZ)

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. Xuez has a market capitalization of $108,628.98 and approximately $66,228.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,125,489 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,056 coins. Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

