XYO (XYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $198.53 Million

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $198.53 million and $8.75 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 42.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00060945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00014224 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.93 or 0.00137565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.00820949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048127 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

