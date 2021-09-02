YEE (YEE) Price Tops $0.0017

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YEE has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $517,523.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059188 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.85 or 0.00137405 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.82 or 0.00817872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047949 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars.

