Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.76.

YELP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.22. 371,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,492. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.78 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Yelp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 531.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

