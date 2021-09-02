Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $386 million-$388 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.19 million.Yext also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.58.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,383. Yext has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $20.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $75,445.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,288 shares in the company, valued at $431,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,131,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,734,284.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,273 shares of company stock worth $2,180,124. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yext stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 228.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of Yext worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

