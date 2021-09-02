Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,082,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 164,051 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $620,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABM traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.87. 347,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

