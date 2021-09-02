Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $230.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.13.

CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

