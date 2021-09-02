Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report $17.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.82 million and the lowest is $16.84 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $14.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $69.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $71.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $103.22 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $107.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ChromaDex stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,807. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $554.44 million, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $38,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,608,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 266,299 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 847.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 812,958 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 14.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

