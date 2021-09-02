Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) to report $49.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.70 million and the lowest is $41.89 million. Endeavour Silver posted sales of $35.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full-year sales of $173.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $188.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.38 million, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $248.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,549. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.10. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $807.22 million, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 71.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

