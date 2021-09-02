Zacks: Analysts Anticipate F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to Announce $0.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.87.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

FNB remained flat at $$11.46 on Thursday. 1,499,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,959. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.