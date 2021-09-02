Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.57. Genpact reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.69. 750,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. Genpact has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.