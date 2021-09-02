Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. RadNet reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James lowered shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

RDNT traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.28. RadNet has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

