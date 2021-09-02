Zacks: Analysts Expect AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report sales of $54.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $52.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $167.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.00 million to $168.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $180.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

AGFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 97,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.91. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

