Zacks: Analysts Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.13). ATN International posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of ATN International stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $46.91. 2,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,855. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $744.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International in the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in ATN International by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

