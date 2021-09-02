Zacks: Analysts Expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Analysts expect that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will report sales of $3.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.74 million and the lowest is $2.70 million. Beam Global posted sales of $1.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 166.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full year sales of $11.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 million to $12.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.65 million, with estimates ranging from $24.29 million to $25.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEEM opened at $29.44 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a market capitalization of $196.89 million and a PE ratio of -35.47.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beam Global (BEEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.