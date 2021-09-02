Zacks: Analysts Expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.40). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.23). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.89% and a negative return on equity of 54.07%. The business had revenue of $22.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million.

CSSE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director L Amy Newmark sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $319,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,536.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,074 over the last ninety days. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth $1,203,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $12,260,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter worth $234,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $24.16. 884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,733. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $11.42 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $392.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.62.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.