Zacks: Analysts Expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. Itamar Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Itamar Medical.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 million.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.40 million, a P/E ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.12. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $26.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at $807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itamar Medical (ITMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.