Zacks: Analysts Expect Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report sales of $92.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.70 million and the highest is $99.70 million. Points International posted sales of $37.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $358.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $372.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCOM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Points International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Points International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Points International by 11.7% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 988,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 103,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Points International stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. Points International has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $276.00 million, a PE ratio of -63.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.