Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.57 Million

Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will report sales of $282.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $268.14 million and the highest is $297.00 million. America’s Car-Mart posted sales of $223.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRMT shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,043,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,927,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 243,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.17. 114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,684. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.78. The firm has a market cap of $869.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.41. America’s Car-Mart has a fifty-two week low of $82.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.45.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

