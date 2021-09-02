Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Owlet Inc (NYSE:OWLT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Owlet’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Owlet will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Owlet.

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06).

OWLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Owlet in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Owlet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Owlet stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,831. Owlet has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $11.56.

