Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) will post sales of $150.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $133.25 million to $168.40 million. Warrior Met Coal reported sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $777.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $682.05 million to $873.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $957.99 million, with estimates ranging from $905.78 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after purchasing an additional 320,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after buying an additional 181,390 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,332,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,912,000 after buying an additional 566,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

HCC stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,734. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.08. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.