Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. Albany International posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 14.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of AIN traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $78.48. 644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,162. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.65. Albany International has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,586,644 shares of company stock worth $120,788,774 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,618,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,582,000 after purchasing an additional 231,744 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Albany International by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 741,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,144,000 after purchasing an additional 167,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

