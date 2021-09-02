Zacks: Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANAB. UBS Group initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 114,142.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,019. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $24.37. The stock has a market cap of $717.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.51 and a beta of 0.05.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

