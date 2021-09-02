Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) to announce $82.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.80 million and the lowest is $82.10 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $338.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.95 million to $339.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $434.48 million, with estimates ranging from $415.13 million to $448.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $7,312,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,603,161.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 836,561 shares in the company, valued at $33,203,106.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and have sold 149,152 shares valued at $9,191,328. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $62,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Asana by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.22. Asana has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $80.74.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

