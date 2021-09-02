Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.98 Million

Brokerages expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to announce $96.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.60 million to $97.19 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $90.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $392.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,717,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total value of $559,200.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock worth $3,286,156 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,187,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. 370,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,741. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.38. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Technology (AVID)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.