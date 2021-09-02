Zacks: Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Culp reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 1.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.05 million, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.43. Culp has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $17.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In other news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $41,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the second quarter worth $170,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

