Zacks: Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.14). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVER. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of EverQuote in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.44 million, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $54.96.

In related news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,418.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,393. Company insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 26.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.