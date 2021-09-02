Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $1.03. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $81.65 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

