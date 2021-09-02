Zacks: Brokerages Expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 2nd, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $1.03. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $81.65 on Monday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN)

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.