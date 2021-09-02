Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report $64.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.10 million and the highest is $64.22 million. ZIX reported sales of $54.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year sales of $253.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $253.60 million to $253.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $286.57 million, with estimates ranging from $283.44 million to $289.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ZIX.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ZIXI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. ZIX has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ZIX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,937,000 after buying an additional 166,349 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,514,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 175,720 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZIX by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 360,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ZIX by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,397,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after buying an additional 124,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

