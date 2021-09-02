Zacks Investment Research Comments on Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Qualigen Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of QLGN opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.21. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.47.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

