Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) to Strong Sell

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Continental AG manufactures tires, automotive parts and industrial products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Chassis and Safety segment, which develops and produces systems for the automotive industry; Powertrain segment, which integrates system solutions for the powertrain and vehicles of all categories; Interior segment, which offers solutions for information management in order to network drivers and passengers with their own and other vehicles, Tires segment, which offers tires for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction side vehicles, industrial vehicles, bicycles and motorcycles and ContiTech segment, which develops products made from rubber and plastic. Continental AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTTAY. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

