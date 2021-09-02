Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

OCUP stock opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.43.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $693,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of various eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances, and pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial for presbyopia.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.