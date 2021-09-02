Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) to Hold

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $12.33 on Thursday. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a market cap of $309.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $550,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $23,571,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $112,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $8,962,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

