Zacks Investment Research Lowers First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) to Hold

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $219.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. First Western Financial has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.91%. Analysts anticipate that First Western Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Western Financial by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Western Financial by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Western Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

