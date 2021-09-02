Zacks Investment Research Lowers Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) to Hold

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PTMN opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a market cap of $219.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 112.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 2,133,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 298,744 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 764,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 164,400 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 520,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 180,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.