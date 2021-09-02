Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) to Hold

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. TheStreet downgraded The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

