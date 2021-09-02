Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to “Buy”

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.65. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $5.81.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

